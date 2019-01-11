Looking Back at Post Office family

In November 1914 a group of women gathered at Burton Graham’s studio, 5 Esplanade, Whitley Bay.

One of their prints was inscribed: “Female staff, Nov. 1914, Post Office, Whitley Bay. Miss Donaldson, Miss Hails, Miss Burgess, Miss Foreman, Miss Smith. With J.S. Foreman’s compliments, Xmas 1914.”

Miss Foreman is taken to be sitting in the centre. The London Gazette of January 3, 1905, noted that Jane Strachan Foreman had been appointed to Whitley Bay, without competition, as a sorting clerk and telegraphist.

The family had a long connection with the Post Office. In 1881 Jane’s eldest sister Eleanor was a messenger. Later in the decade her father Thomas was a sub-postmaster at Cullercoats. His youngest daughter Elizabeth was a telegraph clerk by 1901.

