Looking Back at the Collingwood Monument

Generations of Tynesiders commemorated Trafalgar Day by honouring local hero, Cuthbert, Admiral Lord Collingwood. His monument, erected at Tynemouth in 1845, was the centre for civic celebrations.

In 1929 the council hoped to buy the Monument Field, but settled for sub-letting from the Tyne Improvement Commission. On October 21 that year the Mayor of Tynemouth, Dame Maud Burnett, is seen addressing the crowd. A loudspeaker system was being used for the first time.

With her is town clerk Stanley Wilson and deputy mayor T.B. Bilton. The Rev J.H. Cuthbertson is at the back. The party also included the mayors of Jarrow, Gateshead and Blyth. Towering above everyone on the steps is Chief Constable Thomas Blackburn, the marshal for the parade.

If anyone has further details, email Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk