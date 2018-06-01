Looking Back at the Corporation Yard

This picture from a council album at the Local Studies Centre includes the men of the Corporation Yard in Warwick Road displaying their first fleet of Shelvoke and Drewry freighters.

It probably dates from the early 1930s, but is difficult to confirm as many of the Wallsend Council records were sent for paper salvage during the Second World War.

The garage replaced the corporation stables. In 1983 the buildings were taken down and the site was reoccupied.

Running across the site is Portugal Place. In the 18th century it was the route of the Waggonway from Bigges Main, a village now lost beneath the golf course. The road may have been named after John Warwick, a lead smelter and member of the first Wallsend Local Board in 1897.

