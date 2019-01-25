Looking Back at the Exchange Buildings

William Arthur Laws first appeared in a Whitley Bay directory in 1897 as a teacher of music and dealer in musical instruments in Station Road.

By 1899 he was selling bicycles, and in 1902 advertised as the oldest and largest cycle dealer in the district.

On June 11, 1910, he opened Exchange Buildings at the top of South Parade. There was a penny bazaar, toy department and incandescent counter. You could buy cycles, bath chairs and phonographs.

The Central Garage must have been added to the business in the First World War.

Mr Laws kept it up until the late 1920s, but may have sold it to B.C. Balls shortly before he died in 1931.

His obituary noted that he had been a member of the Tynemouth Board of Guardians for many years and of the Whitley & Monkseaton UDC since 1924.