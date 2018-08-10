Looking Back at the Flatworth Mills

Flatworth Mills were owned by Alexander Russell in the 1820s and the tower may be much earlier.

It is not marked on John Fryer’s plan of the riverside in 1773, but there is an L-shaped building, which might have included Dene House. They stood near the Coble Dene, and in later years about half-way between Albert Edward Dock and Low Row Percy Main.

Mr Russell died in 1858 and the mills seem to have ceased work shortly afterwards. They were converted for housing. Many occupants are listed in the 1881 Census. Flatworth Tower Mill was home to Thomas Preston and James Heslop, dock labourers, and their families. The last known residents of Round Mill were William and Jane Miller in 1935. The mill was blown up in February 1954.

