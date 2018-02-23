Looking Back at the North Shields Sailors’ Home

Algernon Percy, 4th Duke of Northumberland, opened the Sailors’ Home in North Shields on October 21, 1856, with the hope that it would attract seamen to decent lodgings, away from the dubious pleasures of the Low Street.

On the opening day he appointed George French secretary, and he was to remain in post until he retired on a pension of £80 per year, at the end of 1888.

The directors decided that the domestic arrangements would be better attended to by a lady, and advertised for a well-educated woman to become the superintendent. From 220 applicants, they appointed Miss Owen, of Shrewsbury.

Due to lack of support the Tyne Sailors’ Home was forced to close at the end of December, 1938.

