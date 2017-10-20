Looking Back at The River Tyne Police

On August 4, 1845, John Stevens was appointed Superintendent of The River Tyne Police.

On September 1, the force was sworn in and went to work in rowing boats, three of which were based at North Shields.

Officers carried a cutlass for self-defence and as an aid in the restraint of miscreants.

Stevens was succeeded by Mr Farmer, who stayed in post until 1903, to be followed by Mr Lea.

The responsibilities of the force increased until in 1968, under the Chief Constable Mr Atkinson, it was absorbed by South Shields Police.

Seen in 1933, Sergeant Burn and Constable King crew the first motor launch acquired by the force in 1928.

If anyone has further information about the force, its work or the staff involved, please email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk