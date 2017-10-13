Looking Back at the Tyne Tunnel

There was first talk of a vehicular tunnel between Wallsend and Jarrow in 1953. However, due to concern by residents and government objections to the plans, the construction was delayed.

In October 1961, Mr Ernest Marples cut the first sod on the site of East Howdon to inaugurate the start of the work on the Northumberland end of the Tyne Tunnel. The ceremony, on land near Brinkburn Street, took place in pouring rain and because of the inclement weather few people attended.

It was estimated that it would take five years to complete the job.

The Tyne Tunnel was officially opened by the Queen and Prince Philip on October 19, 1967, and 3,000 children and 100 teachers lined the route to welcome them.

