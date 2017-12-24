Looking Back at the Tynemouth Barnardo’s Home

North Tyneside Local Studies Library has several volumes of photographs of the Barnardo’s Home at Tynemouth between 1946 and 1953.

It was housed in the old mansion on the Grand Parade, Beaconsfield House. Tynemouth Council bought it in 1953 to develop the site. While it was considering its future other organisations, such as the Hexham and Newcastle Diocesan Rescue Society, were allowed use of the premises to provide holidays for disadvantaged children.

In 1956 the council decided to demolish the house. The work was completed early in 1957. A projected multi-storey hotel and leisure complex came to nothing, and the site remains vacant.

This picture was taken on Christmas Eve, 1950, of the Barnardo boys with the Sixth Tynemouth Scouts singing carols in the hall.

If anyone has further information, please email Discover@northtyneside.gov.uk