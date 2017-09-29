Looking Back at the Wesley Church

In the 1860s Wesleyan Sunday School teachers took rooms in the Bull Ring and in an old flour mill in Collingwood Street. They built a new church at the corner of Lawson Street in 1871, but it was soon too small.

The congregation moved to a temporary, corrugated iron building at the corner of Coach Lane and Stormont Street. This is one of a series of photographs taken at the foundation stone laying ceremony on June 19, 1907.

The main stone was laid by Mayor Ben Hewitt and a further 28 by such church groups as the Ladies’ Sewing Meeting and Bicycle Club.

The new Wesley Church was opened in 1908 and destroyed in an air raid in 1941.

Another church was built in 1950. This closed with the amalgamation of local Methodist churches in 1980.

