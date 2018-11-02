Looking Back at Thomas Grieve

Thomas Grieve, one of the best known local tradesmen, was the senior partner in the firm of Messrs Thomas Grieve & Sons, ship furnishers, ironmongers etc., of Bedford Street and Clive Street.

Mr Grieve was born in Dumfries and came to North Shields in 1865, where he later purchased a business on his own. The business was a remarkable success and he took as a partner the late James Dinsmuir Gillespie, who was Mayor of Tynemouth 1902.

They carried on as Messrs Grieve & Gillespie till 1890, when the latter retired and Mr Grieve was joined by his brother in law Mr J T Muirhead and his eldest son Thomas Grieve Jr. They had a large workforce and flourished as one of the leading firms on Tyneside. Oliver & Russell took over the building in 2006.

