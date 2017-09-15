Looking Back at Tynemouth Reading Room

A crowd gathered outside 2 Middle Street, Tynemouth, on September 8, 1906, to watch Mr Roland Philipson open the Men’s Reading Room.

The mayor of the day, Mr J.P. Spencer, stated that the people of Tynemouth were to be congratulated on their efforts in opening a reading room for men belonging to the village, following the closure of a branch library.

On opening the door, Mr Philipson said that he did not see many books in the library, and publicly asked the Rev Samuel Pearson, the Congregational minister and president of the committee, to find “100 of the best books that could be got”, which he would be glad to donate to the members.

As further assistance he took out life membership of the reading room for himself and three sons, a total of £20.

