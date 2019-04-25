Looking back at Wallsend Secondary School

At the time of his death in 1907 Alderman John Giles had managed a voluntary school in Wallsend and was interested in technical education. It took another seven years before a formal secondary school opened in the town.

Eleanor Giles was born in Wallsend in 1877. As a 14-year-old she was a pupil at Mrs Flashman’s ladies’ school in York. She received her BSc at Armstrong College in 1900 and opened a pupil teachers’ centre in Wallsend Congregational Church on January 9, 1905. Advanced children were taught to teach others whilst continuing their own education.

This Secondary School & Technical Institute opened on September 23, 1914. Eleanor was headteacher of the girl’s school. She retired in 1934 and died in 1958.

