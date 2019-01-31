Looking Back at Wallsend shop

Pictured about 1928, this Wallsend shop belonged to Percy Robert Garrod. Earlier in the century it can be traced in the occupation of Timothy Delaney, and later Lanirus Bomhom.

This business was begun by Edward Albert Garrod at 130 High Street East in about 1910. The shop passed to Percy Robert Martin Garrod, presumably the son of the founder. Shortly afterwards, the new owner added another shop at 108 High Street West.

Up to the 1930s Mr Garrod lived at Park Road, but later moved to Newcastle, where he is believed to have died.

Standing in the doorway of the shop is Frederick Ainsworth, who worked for Percy Garrod between 1922 and 1931. After a brief spell in Newcastle he opened his own shop at 21 High Street West in 1932.

