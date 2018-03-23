Looking Back at Whitley Bay Presbyterian Church

Credit for establishing Presbyterianism in Whitley belongs to the Rev David Christie, who was once pastor of the church in Northumberland Square, North Shields.

He got services started in a house occupied by Mrs Barclay, then a cafe in the village, and later held in the Sunday School room.

The photograph shows the laying of the foundation stone of the new church on the Esplanade at a time when South Parade was largely undeveloped.

At the opening ceremony on November 23, 1900, the new pastor Rev J Cochrane handed a gold key to Mrs Barclay to open the doors as her house was used for the first services. She was later allowed to keep the key.

