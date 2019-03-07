Looking Back at Whitley Road

Standing outside the Fat Ox Hotel, the photographer looks down the section of Whitley Road that used to be known as Front Street.

In the distance are the old council offices, which were opened in 1901, and outside them are tram standards for the service which commenced the same year. The terminus appears to be outside the Victoria Hotel and dates the photograph before the extension to the Links, which opened in 1904.

On the right are the Co-operative Stores, opened in 1902. To the left is one of the oldest blocks of property in Whitley Bay. A few years before the picture was taken the buildings on either side of the white painted shop had railed gardens. Their presence is hinted at by the creeper on the walls.

If you have any further information about it, email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk