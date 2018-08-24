Looking Back at Winters’ stores

The Wallsend Herald of January 31, 1913, noted that: “Messrs Winters, the well known grocers and provision dealers of the North opened a new branch at 86 High Street East, and in order to advertise the high class quality of grocer were giving away £250 in prizes.”

The photograph is inscribed on the reverse “1927 Wallsend High Street”.

Trade directories show that Joseph Winters, of Grange Villas, Wallsend, had three grocery stores in High Street East from 1921. From 1922 they were managed by Leonard J. Winters, who lived at the same address until the early 1930s when he moved to Wandsworth Road, Newcastle.

Peter Winters took over one of his shops in the 1930s. His name can be linked to Winters Stores, a firm trading into the late 1950s.

Email discover@northtyneside.gov.uk with further details.