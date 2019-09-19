The ten rarest coins in circulation at the moment - and how much they are worth

Here are some of the rarest coins in circulation in the UK.

But the shrapnel in your pocket could be worth far more than the small change you initially take it for. A number of coins that are currently in circulation in the UK are worth far more than their face value. Here are some of the rarest ones around, according to changechecker, and how much they can be sold for.

This is the rarest 50p. They have been seen to sell on eBay for close to 200 GBP.

These are the rarest 2 pound coins and sell for around 30 GBP.

Change checker says this is the rarest 10p in circulation. They sell for around 3 GBP.

Part of the Olympics series, this coin could be in your change and is worth up to 40 GBP to some collectors.

Another valuable 50p coin that was widely circulated, this could be worth up to 30 GBP.

This coin sells for around 10 GBP and is another part of the Olympics series of 50p pieces.

The second-most valuable Commonwealth Games 2 pound coin,this coin often sells for more than 10 GBP.

Another of the A-Z 10p coins that is collectable, this 'Y' coin is the second-rarest in the series often sells for close to 3 GBP.

Another rare 50p that could surface in your loose change, this coin is among the rarest of the Olympics set and sells for more than 10 GBP on eBay.