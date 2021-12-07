Margaret Calvert reshaped the imagery of modern Britain and created the iconic logo that came to define the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Margaret Calvert, a designer who did much to shape the visual identity of modern Britain, took the opportunity to see her work on the Metro system while she was in the region to collect an honorary degree from the University of Sunderland.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said it was an honour to welcome Mrs Calvert, whose font will also feature prominently on the new £362m train fleet being designed and built to run on the system for the next 30 years.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “It was an incredible honour for us to welcome Margaret Calvert, the woman who has got more to do with the look and feel of the Tyne and Wear Metro than perhaps anybody else.

“The visual identity Margaret created through her distinctive font design is truly iconic – it is as timeless as that of the London Underground and embodies the unique pride our region has for Metro as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“When Metro was built local politicians and planners wanted it to have a whole new feel to set it apart as a modern urban transit system like nothing seen before in Britain. Margaret Calvert’s work on the visual identity helped achieve that.

“The Calvert font has a sturdy character to it which reflects the character of North East England. I think that’s why it has more than stood the test of time to help make Metro part of everyday life.

“Margaret was in the region to receive an honorary degree from Sunderland University. This is the least that she deserves for the work she did right back at the start of Metro, which we are celebrating as we celebrate our 40th anniversary.

“She created an icon. An icon for Metro, and an icon for North East England. We owe her a great deal of thanks.”

Calvert created the eponymous, solid font which has become an iconic and instantly-recognisable symbol of Metro since it opened in 1980.