Work of Citizens Advice outlined to group members

An interesting talk on the work of the Citizens Advice was given at the latest Whitley Bay Willow Club meeting.

Volunteer Rosemary Tarbit has worked for the service since 2017 after 37 years in banking and finance.

Rosemary told members how the advice is offered to those who contact it, with the main issues being debt management, welfare and benefits, family problems, employment, housing, food banks and retirement.

In 2017, more than 130,000 clients made contact to discuss 52,000 issues.

Volunteers, trained to offer advice, are of all ages and backgrounds. Law students volunteer for experiences where wrong-doing is an issue, including with TV licences and ticket issues with the Metro.

Citizens Advice in North Tyneside is a charity working closely with North Tyneside Council to resolve issues.

The Willow Club meets each Thursday between 10.30am and noon in the Wesley Hall, St John’s Church, Ilfracombe Gardens, Whitley Bay, to listen to an invited speaker. The club is open to all retired men.