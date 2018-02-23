£700,000 reburbishment for Metro stations

Three historic Metro stations on North Tyneside will get a major facelift this year, improving access for passengers with disabilities.

The £700,000 project will see Cullercoats, Monkseaton and West Monkseaton Metro stations undergo modernisation to improve accessibility, security and energy efficiency while preserving the original and much-loved structures and dealing with more than a century of wear and tear.

It will bring the stations up to modern standards of disabled access and provide a better waiting environment, with improved seating and lighting.

The work forms part of the Nexus £350million Metro all-change modernisation programme.

Nexus managing director Tobyn Hughes said: “The work we are planning at West Monkseaton, Monkseaton and Cullercoats is vital because these are very old stations which were built decades before the Metro system opened in 1980.

“The work will be similar to work we have already carried out at other suburban Metro stations by improving accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

“New seating and new lighting will vastly improve the waiting environment for our customers.”

Cullercoats opened in 1882 and is among the oldest stations on Metro.

The station buildings at Monkseaton were completed in 1915, and West Monkseaton was opened in 1933 to cater for the growing suburbs in the area.

This is the latest in a programme which has 30 Metro stations refurbished since 2010 as part of the Metro all change modernisation programme.

There are 60 Metro stations in total.

Accessibility improvements in the forthcoming scheme will include the installation of dual handrails, tactile paving and anti-slip surfacing on the stairs and on platforms.

New seating, which includes benches and renewed perch seats, and brighter lighting will be installed.

The new lighting will be LED bulbs which are more energy efficient and cost effective.

All of the works are being delivered in-house by the Nexus Capital Delivery team as this has proved the most cost effective approach.