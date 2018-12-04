80s icon Rick Astley to perform at Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Music legend Rick Astley will be performing in Tynemouth next year.

The much-loved 80s icon is the first artist to be announced for next year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival, organised by North Tyneside Council.

Rick – who has sold more than 40 million records in his 30 year career – will perform at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Saturday, July 13.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “We are delighted to bring Mouth of the Tyne back for another year – and what a great way to start with such a high-calibre act confirmed to play at the festival.

“With Rick back on the radio and playing arenas once again, I’m sure he will be a popular choice with the public.

“The Mouth of the Tyne Festival attracts around 100,000 visitors each year and always provides a big boost the local economy and increases tourism to the borough – supporting our commitment to making North Tyneside a great and prosperous place to live, work and visit.”

The festival, supported by Engie and Port of Tyne, is now in its 15th year.

Tickets for Rick Astley go on sale at 9am this Friday (December 7) and cost £37.50 each, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

Further artists will be announced in the New Year. For further information see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com