98% of premises can get superfast

More than 98 per cent of homes and businesses in North Tyneside now have access to superfast broadband, new figures show.

The area’s figure of 98.4 per cent is higher than the average for England (95.5 per cent) and even above the North-East (97.2 per cent), which has the highest coverage of any region in the country.

Figures published by www.thinkbroadband.com show that more than 19 out of 20 UK homes and businesses now have the opportunity to upgrade their internet connections to superfast speeds of 24 Mbps or faster.

The Government has heralded the landmark as proof it has delivered on its manifesto commitment to extend superfast broadband to 95 per cent of the UK by the end of 2017.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We’ve delivered on our commitment to reach 95 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK, but there’s still more to do in our work building a Britain that’s fit for the future. We’re reaching thousands more premises every single week, and the next commitment is to making affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband a legal right to everyone by 2020.”