A blooming good decision on shop

Business is blooming for the new owner of a North Shields florist.

Dean West, owner of South Gosforth Fruiters (SGF), bought Pansy’s Florist, in Nile Street, earlier this year after it was put up for sale.

The popular florist is just a stone’s throw from SGF, a shop that has been in his family for 30 years.

Dean, 40, said: “Pansy’s is a long-running, well-established business with a fantastic reputation and when it became available I thought it would be daft to not take the opportunity.

“As well as being extremely close to our existing shop, it is a similar kind of business to fruit and veg, so I already know good places to buy the stock.

“Since we have taken over business has been great. I have two great teams of staff, who really know what they are doing as well, it makes running the two businesses a bit easier!”

Dean, who lives in Cullercoats, employs seven staff at his grocery shop on Railway Street, and has three staff members at Pansy’s, including his sister Camilla.

And Dean’s mum Liz and dad Julian still work alongside him at SGF.

The dad-of-one added: “I get up around 3.30am to go to the market to get the fruit and veg, before heading on to buy flowers and getting back to North Shields to unload and open the shops.

“It’s has been tiring managing the two shops but now we have a bit of a rhythm going it’s not so bad!”

Dean is a member of North Shields Chamber of Commerce, the voice of business in North Shields and the organisation behind the #BackingBusiness campaign.

Chamber Chairman Miles Walton said: “It is a good sign for North Shields that a businesses that is doing well has the confidence to open a new business in the town.

“Dean and his family have had a business in North Shields for more than 30 years and it is great that they are going to be here for a long time to come!”

