A blooming good fundraising idea for Marie Curie

Residents are being invited to take a teatime treat in aid of charity.

Officials at Marie Curie are encouraging people i to get involved with fundraising in June with a Blooming Great Tea Party.

Participants should pick a date, then invite friends, colleagues and family round for a party, bake sale or Bake Off-style competition.

Money raised will help Marie Curie to provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Hayley Revell, community fundraiser for the north east and Cumbria, said: “Throwing a Blooming Great Tea Party for Marie Curie is an easy way to get together with friends, family and colleagues and raise money for a great cause.

“You can invite the whole village round for a garden party or spend time with a few close friends and buy in your favourite treat.”

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, who is fronting the campaign, said: “I’m supporting Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party because it is the most sublimely joyous, wondrous event that takes place in June for the best cause.

“My mum is an amazing hostess and a brilliant baker. My all-time favourite cake is still mum’s chocolate fridge cake – I’ll be making some for my own tea party this year.

“My top tip would be to invite more people than you can possibly fit into your house. They will squeeze, don’t worry. For cake, people will do anything.”

For more details or a free fundraising pack, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty