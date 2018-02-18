A busy afternoon for rugby legends

At a recent home game against Malton and Norton, Percy Park RFC welcomed two former British Lions in Gary Armstrong and Doddie Weir to its North Shields ground.

They attended a Tynemouth League of Gentlemen (TLoG) lunch to support Doddie in his fight against motor neurone disease (MND) and to raise funds to aid research into the causes of MND.

And following the regaling of stories and re-enactments of games gone by, the two guests opened the new 1872 Sports Bar at the club.

The bar is open to all – including non-members of the rugby club – from 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday and at the weekend between the hours of noon and midnight.

Percy Park wishes to thank Orchard Painters and Decorators, Race Electrical Services (NE Ltd) and North East Marble and Granite Ltd for their support.

Club manager Brian Scorer said: “I am delighted that two highly respected celebrities of our game have taken the time to attend Percy Park and open our new public bar.”

“The 1872 is a sports bar that will show the latest top-flight action from the biggest and best sporting events.

“We aim to make the bar a comfortable, welcome and friendly environment that all may enjoy.”