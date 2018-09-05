A buzz around new bingo club in Wallsend

There is a buzz around a new venue opening in Wallsend this week.

The new look Buzz Bingo opens today (Wednesday) while residents are being invited to a launch part on Saturday for more celebrations, including free drinks and a £1,000 mega prize draw.

Formerly Gala Bingo, the Wallsend club, in Middle Engine Lane, will be relaunched as Buzz Bingo along with more than 100 clubs across Britain this month to become the biggest bingo chain.

Local bingo player Eileen Cramman, from Wallsend, was selected to cut the ribbon and officially open the club.

The long-serving customer attended with her daughter Wendy, and joined other Buzz Bingo customers and colleagues to celebrate.

Simon Shaw, of Buzz Bingo, said: “When we asked our customers and colleagues to name a single word to describe their bingo experience, the word ‘Buzz’ came up time and time again, so we named our clubs after that feeling.

“We pride ourselves on our community spirit and our friendly and supportive team is buzzing about being part of your next fun day or night out with friends and family.”