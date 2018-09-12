A divine visit from The Archbishop of York to Whitley Bay school

Youngsters put on a wonderful showcase for a special visit from the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.

Pupils at Woodlawn School, in Whitley Bay, were honoured to host the Archbishop during his visit to the region last Friday.

The Archbishop of York visits Woodlawn School in Whitley Bay

During a special assembly, the Archbishop spoke for a few minutes about who he is and what he does and then conducted a question and answer session with the pupils.

He was then entertained by a performance from the school choir.

Supporters of the school were in attendance, these included North Tyneside Council chairman Coun Tommy Mulvenna, North Tyneside Learning Trust chief executive Kehri Ellis and school governors.

Gill Wilson, headteacher, said: “This visit has been an exceptional experience and privilege for the pupils and staff of Woodlawn School, especially coming within our centenary anniversary year.”

Following an afternoon tea, the Archbishop congratulated the school on its ongoing work to improve outcomes for students with complex health and special educational needs.

In preparation for the visit, a number of supporters and the Rev Peter Dobson, of St Peter’s Church, Monkseaton, worked with the pupils to develop their understanding of the Archbishop’s role.