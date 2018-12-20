A fair future for all is vital

It’s certainly been a dramatic year in Parliament and politics even if there has only really been one issue in the headlines - and that is Brexit.

Yet there are many other major local, national and international issues that constituents and campaigners have brought to my attention and on which I have taken action.

My columns often records the sterling and inspiring work of those trying to help those less fortunate than themselves.

They organise events and run organisations, for instance, that highlight the need for increased research into diseases that are either new or which have only just acquired the attention they need.

And I’ve also amplified initiatives that help ensure that people are not ripped off or become the victims of scams that rob them blind.

The smart internet technology we now take for granted can be a great force for liberation but also a means for chisellers to do us harm.

We all need to be very careful.

As we do on Brexit, where we’re moving into the endgame with, I hope, minimal disruption. This will take much effort.

But once it is over Parliament and the Government should firmly grasp the issues of social and economic injustice that have been obscured and with the long-term solutions that are vital to a fair future for all.

In the meantime, I wish all News Guardian readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with their families and friends.