A feast of food on offer at festival

A delicious combination of food tasting, demonstrations, live music and entertainment for all the family will be held in North Shields next weekend.

The Linskill Community Food Festival, over the weekend of March 10-11, will feature food stalls representing international and British favourites along with a range of local produce.

To give a flavour of the event the type of food vendors already signed up for the event include: pizza, cheeses, noodles, chillies, subs, churros, cakes, tandoori, jams, brownies, pickles, sausages, fudge, toffee with more signing up each day.

The festival will also have live music featuring local artists, a themed craft room for children to learn about food whilst having fun and a fairground of small rides for the children – so plenty to keep the family entertained.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive of the Linskill Centre, said: “At Linskill our aim is to bring the community together and the food festival provides an ideal opportunity to do this whilst enjoying lots of new food products and family favourites.

“Being a community resource we aim to provide events for the whole family on their doorstep.”

In the week leading up to the festival and throughout the weekend the Linskill will host a donation point to support the Bay Food Bank whereby local residents, the community and centre visitors can leave food products.

The festival will be open from 10.30am to 5pm with free entry (additional charges will apply to rides and activities).