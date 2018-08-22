A first for long-running bowls club

An historic match was fought out at Rockcliffe Bowls Club.

The club, formed in 1925, held its first ever competitive ladies’ bowls match.

A hard-fought series of round robin matches involving five ladies was finally won by Helen Martin after a tight final with Jessica Yarm

Club chairman Darryl Illingworth said: “It was great to see the ladies playing with such skill. I do hope that more local young people and women will join the club.”

The club has an ambitious development plan to enhance the tennis courts and replace the club house.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Darryl at darryldarval@aol.com