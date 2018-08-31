A fishy offering for North East comedy duo

You’re having a laugh?! There is something fishy about a popular comedy duo.

Father and son duo Clive Webb and Danny Adams are popular faces at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal, where they have performed to more than one million people over the last 13 years.

Circus stars Danny Adams and his dad Clive Webb meet their eel namesakes at the Blue Reef Aquarium. Picture by Jane Coltman

And they are just about to complete a three-week stint in Tynemouth with their rib-tickling Cirque Du Hilarious circus show, which was part of their UK tour.

Now the pair have been honoured by Blue Reef Aquarium, just a stone’s throw from their circus on Beaconsfield.

Clive and Danny now have a pair of eels named in their honour at the aquarium.

Mark Sands, from Blue Reef, said: “These two eels are an inseparable pair and their expression always makes it look like they are laughing, so the names Clive and Danny are perfect for them!

“We were really excited for the real Danny and Clive to come in and meet their slippery counterparts, and then to see them perform their circus next door.”

Danny said: “It’s an absolute honour.

“A lot of local celebrities have had statues built of them or roads named after them, but none of them have got a fish named after them, have they?

“I think it’s the greatest honour we could have.

“Hopefully the staff at Blue Reef can bring them along to watch the circus, though it might be a bit dry for them.

“Mine is a girl so it might be a bit confused.

“Dad’s hasn’t really moved since we got here so I suppose they’ve got something in common.

“In all seriousness we love the Blue Reef Aquarium and it’s a lovely gesture to name two of their star attractions after us.

“We looked forward to visiting during our three-week circus stint at the Beaconsfield, which is just next door to them.”

The Cirque Du Hilarious show – which has been a hit in theatres and other venues around the country – features two hours of various entertainers and acts.

The show is a mix of comedy sketches, slapstick comedy, dancers, music, high wire acts and more.

It ends on September 2.

For more information about the show, visit www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk