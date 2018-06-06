A good rating for council service

Inspectors have praised a service improving people’s work opportunities.

North Tyneside Council’s Adult Learning Service has been rated “good” by Ofsted following a two-day inspection in April.

Officials said it continues to provide a ‘very effective’ level of support to help local people identify opportunities, develop new skills, and enhance their career prospects.

Inspectors met with learners, apprentices, managers and councillors, observing lessons, and poring over key documents and data.

The inspection follows a service restructure in 2017, designed to create a single, integrated employment and skills service to focus on developing skills for work and meeting the needs of vulnerable residents within the borough.

The report said: “Senior leaders within the council support the adult learning service very effectively.

“They have an ambitious vision and a comprehensive understanding of the work of the service.

“They are passionate in their belief in the importance of the service in delivering the wider council strategy for the local area; this includes maintaining the very low levels of young people not engaged in education, employment or training in North Tyneside.”

The inspectors’ report also says that safeguarding arrangements for both learners and staff were effective.

Coun Peter Earley, cabinet member for Children, Young People, and Learning, said: “It’s fantastic to hear the inspectors speak so highly of our staff and partners in the Adult Learning Service.

“The service plays a vital role in our communities, supporting vulnerable residents to explore new opportunities, reach their full potential, and access education, jobs and training.

“Our staff and partners work hard to ensure consistently high standards, they are always looking to improve, and I’d like to thank them all for their efforts.”

For more information about North Tyneside’s Adult Learning Service and the opportunities on offer visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk