A-LEVELS: Cambridge double for Laura and Ben

Teenage sweethearts Laura Kirkpatrick and Ben Rogers-Newsome have pulled off an amazing double.

The couple, who passed through high school together and have been dating for almost three years, have now both won places at Cambridge University.

The 18-year-olds achieved outstanding A level grades at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, North Shields.

Laura, from Whitley Bay, plans to sit a six-year degree in medicine at the university’s Queens College.

She excelled with A* in biology, chemistry and maths.

And Ben, from North Shields, gained A* in physics, maths, further maths and additional maths.

He will take a degree in physical natural sciences at Trinity Hall, which will take a minimum of three years and could become four.

Laura said: “Studying at Cambridge is a great opportunity for me and I’m thrilled to have done so well in my A-Levels.

“I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I have – I’m extremely happy with my results. I’m very excited to be going to Cambridge.

“I surprised myself by getting a good night’s sleep last night and now feel relief to know I have got the grades I needed.”

Ben added: “Laura and I see going to Cambridge to study as a fantastic opportunity, and we are both very much looking forward to it.

“I do find physics interesting but I doubt I’ll do it as a career. I’m more likely to go into something like computers.”

Both Laura and Ben, who joined Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College from feeder school Marden High, in Cullercoats, were offered places at other universities.

Laura could have joined Birmingham University to study medicine or bio medicine, and UCL for medicine, and Ben Birmingham, UCL and Manchester.

Lee Patterson, head of Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, said: “Ben and Laura have been committed to their studies and have got their rewards.

“It is true that they are academically gifted, but they have also applied themselves to their studies.

“They have been together through school and are now a couple, it’s fantastic that they will also be studying at Cambridge together.

“They are a credit to this sixth form college and to themselves. I wish them all the best in their futures.”