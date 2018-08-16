A-LEVELS: Kings Priory School, Tynemouth

Pupils at Kings Priory School have achieved the school’s best ever A-Level results.

Building on the success of last year the school, which had a 98 per cent pass rate, saw over half of pupils achieving A*-B grades with more than 80 per cent attaining A*-C. The number of pupils achieving top grades has increased by 10 per cent.

A-Level results in psychology and geography in particular were outstanding.

One of the biggest success stories were Amaani and Hana Hassan, who achieved one A* and two As and three As respectively.

Lauren Shirreff becomes the tenth pupil to receive an offer and take up a place at Oxford or Cambridge since Kings Priory School opened in September 2013.

Other highlights included Sam Allonby (A*AA), Daniel Brennand (A*A*AAB), Mimli Moudgalya (A*A*A*AA), Eleanor Preston (AAA), Tope Riley (A*A*B), Molly Robinson (AAA), Cameron Sabuda (A*AAA) and Georgia Wilkinson (A*AAB).

Overall, the vast majority of pupils celebrated by accepting their first choice offer, as they head for places at universities across the country, including many prestigious Russell Group institutions.

The principal, Philip Sanderson, commented on the excellent achievement of all of the school’s A-Level pupils.

He said: “These are really superb A-Level results. This year we are very proud that our top grades have gone up by 10 per cent and the progress pupils have made has been very positive and the best ever.

“It was a pleasure to see so many young people accepting their first choice university and we are very pleased with the achievement of all of our pupils.

“There was a huge diversity of success with pupils headed for careers in medicine, philosophy, politics and economics, law and engineering.”

Other pupils will take up courses in a wide range of subject areas including criminology, accounting and finance, product design and sports science.

The school is unique in that it offers an academic A-Level curriculum, with all subjects offered recognised by universities.

Mr Sanderson added: “Many congratulations to all our pupils and a sincere thank you to staff and families for their continued support.”