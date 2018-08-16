A-LEVELS: Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, North Shields

A-Level students at specialist Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College in North Shields have excelled by achieving 100 per cent pass rates.

The 100 per cent pass rate improved 2017’s grade by one per cent.

And pass rates at AS-Level also improved by one per cent, hitting 90 per cent.

At A-Level, a 100 per cent pass rate was attained in 21 subjects sat at the Hawkeys Lane sixth form.

That unbeatable level was attained in French and pure science subjects, and in the extended project qualification (EPQ), a key benchmark for universities.

For linear A-Levels, where students are assessed over two years and face a final examination, 100 per cent success was also reached – up from 98.1 per cent in 2017.

At AS-Level, students lifted psychology, history, English, drama and theatre studies, further maths and physics to the same high level.

For high grades, pass rates were 74 per cent in further maths, 59 per cent in English literature, 64 per cent in maths, 50 per cent in history and 41 per cent in psychology.

Achievement rates at A-Level were 4.7 per cent above the national rate, and 11.4 per cent higher than nationally at AS-Level.

In all, 88 per cent of students have confirmed university places, with 71 per cent successful at getting places at Russell Group universities.

In August 2017, Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College became part of the new Tyne Coast College.

Tyne Coast College was formed from the merger of Tyne Metropolitan College, in North Tyneside, and South Tyneside College, in South Shields.

World-leading South Shields Marine School’s inclusion in the merger ensured Tyne Coast College became the North East’s second largest college.

Audrey Kingham, principal of Tyne Metropolitan College, said: “Queen Alexandra’s A-Level and AS-Level results are fantastic once again.

“They reflect the hard work and dedication of learners and the high-quality teaching and support delivered by the teaching team.

“Results in 2016/17 placed Queen Alexandra in the top ten per cent of colleges nationally and made it the top performing A-Level FE college in the North East.

“These latest results mean the college is again leading the way again for young people looking to achieve their ambitions of going to university.

“Last year’s pass rates were exceptionally high, but to now attain a 100 per cent pass rate at A-Level is quite incredible.

“It shows that students and teachers have gone that extra mile to excel, and I’m delighted that such a joint level of commitment exists.

“Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College provides the perfect bridge between school and university.

“We are enrolling now, and I would strongly recommend that any school-leaver looking for their next learning option strongly considers coming to Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College.

“The college provides a vibrant environment in which to learn, it is one that has clearly inspired its students to ever greater heights.”

Lee Patterson, head of Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, said: “The rise in pass rates at both A-Level and AS -Level is indicative of the high level of support our students receive.

“After last year’s very impressive results, we refused to rest on our laurels and strove to again improve.

“It is hugely rewarding for all at Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College to see our students excel and open doors to new opportunities.

“I believe our provision is the best in the North East and these exceptional results are evidence of that.”

Dr Lindsey Whiterod, chief executive of Tyne Coast College, said: “Queen Alexandra’s students have excelled individually to bring about collective success.

“To deliver pass rates at A-Level and AS-Level that are above even those achieved in 2017, is an exceptional mark of progress.

“Having attained these levels, it is important the great learning delivered by the college’s teaching teams is maintained.

“The college has dedicated, talented and committed teachers whose priority it is to support student success.

“They have done a remarkable job in achieving that over the past 12 months.

“Pass rates are better than last year, so it is great that we have delivered further and continued improvement.”

Queen Alexandra had 302 entries at A-Level and 405 at AS-Level.