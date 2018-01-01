A splashing achievement at Wet ’n’ Wild

Wet ’n’ Wild water park in North Shields made waves at a recent awards ceremony.

The popular leisure venue took a top honour at the annual UK Pool & Spa’s Water Awards.

It was named Leisure Venue of the Year at the ceremony held in Birmingham earlier this month.

In 2016, Wet ’n’ Wild was presented with a Gold Standard Award, but this year’s more prestigious title was warmly welcomed by Sally Ann-Kurton, Serco Leisure’s Northern Partnership director, who said: “This award truly recognises the hard work and dedication of the entire Wet ’n’ Wild team.

“Last year’s showing was excellent, but to win Water Leisure Venue of the Year this time around shows the team in North Shields didn’t sit on their laurels. They continued providing great customer service, giving people of all ages a fun, safe place to enjoy the water.

“Here’s to a successful 2018, with Wet ’n’ Wild building on this year’s achievements.”

Celebrating its eighth year, the annual awards is organised by Waterland Media, the publishers of Swimming Pool Scene magazine. This year, The Apprentice winner from 2006 and TV personality Michelle Dewberry was the special guest presenter.

Christina Connor, editor of Waterland Media, said: “The competition raises the profile of the entire water leisure industry and recognises companies that provide us with first-class swimming facilities.

“Learning to swim and having access to a swimming pool is a potentially life-saving necessity and we hope that the UK Pool & Spa awards go some way in highlighting the importance of the outstanding work being carried out in the delivery of water leisure both at home and in the public domain.”

The annual contest, the only one of its kind open to everyone involved in the delivery of pools and spas, regardless of trade association affiliation provides an opportunity to take stock of the multi-million-pound water leisure industry.