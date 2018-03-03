A taste of what’s to come at the Spanish City

Final plans for what will be featured in Whitley Bay’s restored Spanish City have been revealed.

The £10million redevelopment of the Grade II-listed building is due for completion this summer.

Kymel Trading, which will take over operations then, has announced the venue names.

Located inside the iconic dome and specialising in fish and chips and seafood dishes, the legendary Trenchers, originally based in Whitby and operating since 1980, will open its second venue within the building.

Renowned across the north of England for its family-friendly atmosphere and legendary fish and chips, Trenchers has enjoyed success for almost 40 years, most recently being shortlisted as one of the top six fish and chip restaurants in the UK.

Harking back to the glory days of the dome, Valerie’s Tearoom will be the perfect place for afternoon tea, a coffee with friends or a heavenly brunch with access directly from both the seafront and rear entrance.

The Spanish City Waffle and Pancake House is something the younger members of the family will enjoy, along with the young at heart.

The Champagne Bar will be situated on the first floor and will benefit from floor to ceiling windows, stylish interior design and incredible sea views.

1910, named in reference to the opening date of Spanish City, takes a key spot on the seaward facing side of the building and benefits from floor to ceiling windows and panoramic views.

The fine-dining restaurant will take inspiration from the Crab & Lobster in Asenby, a two AA Rosette restaurant also operated by Kymel. The group are keen to replicate the high-quality and stylish dining that ‘The Crab’ has become famous for with sumptuous dishes such as lobster, steaks, oysters, scallops, soufflés, stunning desserts and an extensive champagne and wine menu taking centre stage.

The new Spanish City will also boast an incredible function space, St Mary’s Lighthouse Suite, with opportunities for both intimate gatherings and larger events with a capacity of up to 200. The space will be available to hire privately creating the perfect place for weddings, birthdays, special interest group gatherings and corporate events.

The St Mary’s Lighthouse Suite will be linked directly to both the mezzanine level of the dome and the Champagne Bar.

Along with those hiring the space privately, Kymel’s events team will also be arranging a number of public events both within in the function space and elsewhere in the building with plans for Christmas fairs, cinema screenings, exhibitions, party nights and festivals to name a few.

North Tyneside Council, in partnership with Robertson Construction and architecture firm ADP, is carrying out the restoration of the Spanish City building as part of the council’s £36million Seafront Master Plan to regenerate the coastline between St Mary’s Lighthouse and Cullercoats Bay.

Work got under way at the Spanish City in September 2016 after a £3.47million National Lottery grant was secured from the Heritage Lottery Fund.