A taxi ride to service offer for veterans

A kind-hearted firm is ensuring that veterans who do not have their own transport can pay their respects on Remembrance Day by offering complimentary taxi rides to a local Cenotaph.

EastCoast Taxis, based in North Tyneside, is providing a limited number of free places in its taxis for veterans living in the Tynemouth and Whitley Bay area.

The taxis will take them to and from the Remembrance Day service on The Links, Whitley Bay, on the afternoon of Sunday, November 11.

The idea came about after the firm, having supported the Northumbria World War One Project, realised that the actual logistics of many veterans attending the ceremony could be quite difficult.

EastCoast’s Sarah Clarence had a discussion with local historian and EastCoast Tours driver Alan Fidler, who founded the World War One Project, and the plan came together.

Any veteran wishing to take up EastCoast Taxis’ offer can call Sarah on 0191 2517738 (Monday to Friday office hours) or email Sarah@eastcoasttaxis.com before Tuesday.

Places are available on a strictly first come, first served basis.