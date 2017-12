Father Christmas has been sitting comfortably while handing out presents to children, thanks to a local company.

Pallet Earth has provided a wooden throne made out of reclaimed timber to Santa while he works in Tynemouth.

The throne has been used at Tynemouth’s Green Ginger Arcade in the heart of the village.

David Revett, who grew up in Cullercoats and is one of the company’s founders, said: “The timber would just be dumped or burned if we didn’t put it to better use.”

Pallet Earth provide a range of indoor and outdoor furniture and gifts made out of discarded pallets, scaffolding boards, railway sleepers, cable reels and even trees

But thrones remain one of its best-sellers, being used by story-tellers in schools and libraries, as a prop in a Shakespearean production on a Stratford-upon-Avon stage and as personalised gifts for newly-weds.

David, 42, a former radio journalist, traffic and travel presenter and teacher, said: “We lent a throne to a community centre last year for Santa, so word must have spread.

“And I’m sure he is as concerned as anybody about the melting of the ice caps and that re-cycling is a good thing.

“Word has certainly spread. We started off with pallets but we’ve even been given trees from a pub’s garden and floorboards from a church.

David takes care of the business side of Pallet Earth – which is based in County Durham – while 59-year-old colleague Clive Taylor focuses on design and production.

They are helped by volunteers but hoping to recruit staff in the New Year.

As well as all the items in its brochure, the company also provides a bespoke service: producing bars for North East summer festivals, a village for a theme park and book cases designed to stand straight on a sloping floor.

For more information visit Pallet Earth’s website www.palletearth.co.uk or see David and Clive on Sundays at Tynemouth Market.