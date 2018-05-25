A treat for foodies as Whitley Bay Food and Drink Week returns

Restaurants, pubs and cafes in Whitley Bay are coming together to tantalise tastebuds.

More than 45 businesses in Whitley Bay, Monkseaton and Cullercoats are taking part in the second Our Whitley Bay Food and Drink Week, organised by Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.

Taking place from Monday, May 28, to Sunday, June 3, those involved have a choice of three different offers for customers – 50 per cent off, a set menu, or two-for-one deals.

Julie Summers, chairman of Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, said: “There’s a fantastic range of offers this year, something for everyone.

“Cakes and coffee, barbecue kits, gins and ales, as well as three-course evening meals.

“This is a great way to show off just how fantastic and diverse our town and surrounding area really is. There’s certainly no need to travel out of the area for culinary delights.”

The offers will be available from the businesses taking part over the seven days and follow on from the Whitley Bay Carnival. The week comes ahead of the anticipated opening of the Spanish City.

The new Takdir on the seafront is one of many taking part.

A spokesperson for the Indian restaurant said: “Takdir is a family-run business of 39 years and we feel very much a part of the local community and we’re passionate about supporting it. It’s great to be involved in the Whitley Bay Food and Drink Week.”

For more, visit the Our Whitley Bay Food and Drink Week page on Facebook.