A UK first for Odeon Silverlink

A North Tyneside cinema has become the first in the UK to offer fully-reclining seats.

Renovation work has been taking place at Odeon Silverlink over the last few weeks to install Odeon Luxe reclining seats in the IMAX screen.

IMAX provides guests with an immersive cinema experience, allowing them to enjoy the biggest blockbusters in the biggest way possible.

Odeon’s new seating will set the pace for luxury cinema with handmade fully-reclining seats, significantly increased leg room and personal space for guests, as well as retractable tray tables. It is one of the first IMAX screens in Europe to have fully-reclining seats.

Odeon Silverlink opened the premium movie-going IMAX Experience on Monday.

Carol Welch, managing director of Odeon, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be the first cinema in UK to offer The IMAX Experience with our new Odeon Luxe reclining seats. We want our guests to have the most comfortable and stunning viewing experience possible.

“With a jam-packed release schedule of the biggest and best films in the coming months – including Star Wars: The Last Jedi – we can’t wait to welcome film fans through our doors to enjoy them in fantastic luxury and comfort.”

Giovanni Dolci, managing director, Europe & Africa, IMAX Corporation, said: “Odeon shares IMAX’s commitment to entertainment excellence and we look forward to combining the world’s most immersive cinema experience together with a complete refurbishment of the auditorium.”