On Saturday afternoon, February 16, at approximately 2.25pm, I was driving along Whitley Road from Cullercoats towards Whitley Bay.

Sadly, a black cat ran out and under my car. I saw it running away, but I definitely felt I’d clipped it.

Two lovely ladies saw what happened and were looking for the cat too, but unfortunately we didn’t find it.

This is just to say that if it is your cat, I’m very sorry and I hope it’s ok.

