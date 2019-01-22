Accountants look to Blu skies ahead

New businesses are getting a financial boost, thanks in part to a North Shields accountancy firm.

Blu Sky Chartered Accountants in Church Way has been helping to bridge the gap between potential investors and start-up tech companies as part of the Angel Community Programme.

Set up by Tech Nation, the programme aims to bring tech investors, or ‘angels’, and tech businesses closer together through Blu Sky running workshops to ensure businesses are appealing to investors.

Blu Sky co-founder Dave Gibson said: “We are making sure businesses are set up so they are in the best position they can be for investment, and that investors know what to look for. Supporting the local angel community will only encourage more local investments with start-ups in the region, boosting our business ecosystem.”

He added: “This programme is bringing people and commerce into the region, which means more money is spent in the north east.”

The Angel Community Programme was launched on the back of a survey that showed that out of more than 2,500 deals involving more than 650 angel investors across the country, less than 0.5 per cent were based in the north east.

Tech Nation hopes the programme, which also involves Newcastle solicitors Mincoffs, will keep the flow of funding and knowledge within the region.

James Bedford, head of investment partnerships at Tech Nation, said: “We’re delighted to be building on the success of the previous programme with our partners Mincoffs and Blu Sky.

“It is really important that we support the growth of the angel investor community to enable tech companies to find the right investors.”

Blu Sky has 21 employees and is a member of North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

