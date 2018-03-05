Air cadets celebrate group’s milestones

Hundreds of people joined Longbenton Air Cadets to celebrate the formation of the youth organisation and 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

The commemorative celebrations at St Batholomews’s Church, Benton, marked the 77th anniversary of the formation of the Air Training Corps (ATC), along with the RAF’s centenary.

Celebrations began with North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon presenting the young people with BTEC qualifications, STEM qualifications and Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

And 21 cadets were officially enrolled.

Mrs Glindon said: “I always look forward to visiting Longbenton Squadron as it’s one of my highlights.

“I enjoy celebrating the achievements of the young people, who have shown dedication and commitment in order to achieve.

“I’m always telling people about the squadron and the work and accomplishments of its young people and volunteer staff.

“The community is proud of the squadron, as is the whole of North Tyneside.”

The young air cadets went on to lead a service through presenting a tribute to the RAF.

Squadron Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson, said: “ATC Sunday is a time when we celebrate what we do and it’s therefore enjoyable to focus on the successes of our young people.

“To link this in to RAF100 offered an opportunity for our community to come together to play an exciting and historic part in a national project at a local level.

“I am tremendously proud of our young people, who led the event with confidence, pride and precision.”

The Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. For more information visit www.2344.org.uk