Air cadets continue their golden success

There was golden delight for a group of air cadets.

For the second year running, youngsters from 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron took gold in the Durham/Northumberland Wing Air Cadets Cross Country Championships.

The youngsters battled through icy winds, mud and puddles to take gold at the Rising Sun Country Park, Benton.

Cadet James Douglas, 17, said: “It’s great to have won for a second year in a row.

“It’s always a tough competition. The conditions were the same for everyone and we just went out to do our best.”

Squadron Officer Commanding, Flight Lieutenant Gary Richardson said: “Our young people thoroughly enjoy engaging in the various sports that we offer and gain many life skills from doing so, as well as remaining healthy.

“To have won the competition a second year running is an accolade that we can all be very proud of.”

The Longbenton Squadron has finished in the top five in the competition every year since 2010, winning a staggering six times during that period.

The squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. If you’re up for a challenge, then visit squadron at www.2344.org.uk