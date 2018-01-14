Air Cadets on target for silver

Youngsters from 2344 (Longbenton) Squadron were on target to win silver place at the Durham/Northumberland Wing Air Cadets Skill at Arms Championships.

They competed against 34 other Air Cadet squadrons across the region at RAF Boulmer, winning silver wtih 327 points.

Cadet Harry Dixon, 15, who also won silver in the individual rankings with 107 points, said: “It was a really good day. We worked well as a team to compete as we knew if we focussed and remained on our game then we had a great chance of winning.

“We’re happy with second place and will look to improve for next year’s competititon.”

It’s the first time in more than a decade that the Longbenton Squardon has finished in the top three in the competition.