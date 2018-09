Two Longbenton air cadets have received their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Buckingham Palace.

Aaron Ward, 19 and Alex Sample, 18, received their awards from Team GB Olympic rower Jonny Walton, and the pair also met Princess Anne.

Alex said: “Princess Anne came in and chatted to us about how we found the DofE scheme and living in the wild on our expedition.

“She was genuinely interested in us and our future plans.”

It takes at least 12 months for participants to complete the Gold award.