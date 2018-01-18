Alcohol work at crucial time

Many of us abandon alcohol for a ‘dry January’ following the seasonal festivities.

And many of us also work out how to minimise the damage of excessive drinking to our bodies and minds.

Two schools in North Tyneside will soon be taking part in Smashed, an alcohol awareness programme for secondary school pupils.

This award-winning theatre and education programme informs young people about the dangers of alcohol misuse at a crucial time in their formative years.

It is backed by Diageo, the UK’s leading alcohol producer.

Over the last 14 years, Smashed has reached a third of a million young people in hundreds of schools across the country.

Alcohol should be a servant, rather than a master.

Unfortunately, this is a lesson that can take some people a long time to learn, and bad habits are often formed in our early years.

I wish all involved in the Smashed programme the best for the work ahead.

Last week, I was involved in exposing other bad habits.

A Sinn Fein MP had been accused of mocking those shot by the IRA in the Kingsmill massacre in 1976.

Ten Protestants were mowed down by the IRA, who let the only Catholic escape with his life.

Yet this MP filmed himself with a Kingsmill loaf on his head.

I called for him to resign in a Commons motion and he has done so after pressure from many, including the Catholic who survived.

I am a proud Catholic myself and have never had any truck with the IRA.

That this MP has gone will be widely welcomed.