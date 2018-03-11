All aboard for a Mad time at Easter

A magical wonderland is being created for residents this Easter.

The North Tyneside Land Train is being transformed into a Wonderland Express for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party event.

From March 30, visitors will travel on board the land train with the White Rabbit as they complete an Easter egg hunt activity sheet while travelling to Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade’s Watch House where they will join the March Hare and Mad Hatter for a tea party.

Visitors have the opportunity to sample the Queen of Heart’s secret sandwiches and special ‘drink me’ elixir as theatrical madness unfolds around them, surrounded by vintage teapots, birdcages and lots of ticking clocks with a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny himself.

Children will also receive a chocolate egg to take home.

Tickets start from £10 and children under two go free.

Visit www.cygnetevents.com/mad-hatters-tea-party to get your tickets now.

This event marks the start of a range of autistic-friendly services that Land Train operators Cygnet Events are committed to achieving.

Managing director Leanne Nicholson said: “We look forward to welcoming people to this event.

“Around 700,000 people in the UK are on the autism spectrum. Together with their families, this means autism is a part of daily life for 2.8million people.

“We are committed to making sure that autistic visitors receive the same warm welcome as everybody else.”